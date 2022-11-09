US Midterm Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Republicans Take Early Lead in Congress; Indian-American Becomes Maryland's Lieutenant Guv

By: News Desk
Edited By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 07:58 IST
New Delhi, India
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, was projected as one of the early winners of the night in Tuesday’s midterm election. DeSantis, a rising star of America’s political right, was re-elected governor, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. ABC and CNN projected a win for the 44-year-old DeSantis, who is seen as a serious challenger to presumptive candidate former president Donald Trump to lead their party’s next charge at the White House.
A sharply polarized United States on Tuesday braced for a tense night of election results and legal challenges ahead as control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda stood in the balance. A Republican victory could pave the way for a White House comeback bid by Donald Trump — who returned to his playbook of airing unsubstantiated claims of fraud, after a campaign fought largely over economic issues.
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, all of 25 years old, on Tuesday became the first Gen Z member-elect of Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives. As a candidate in a district that leans solidly Democratic, Frost’s victory over Republican Calvin Wimbish was called by US networks shortly after polls closed. “WE WON!!!!" tweeted an exuberant Frost. “We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, all of 25 years old, on Tuesday became the first Gen Z member-elect of Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives. As a candidate in a district that leans solidly Democratic, Frost’s victory over Republican Calvin Wimbish was called by US networks shortly after polls closed. “WE WON!!!!" tweeted an exuberant Frost. “We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, all of 25 years old, on Tuesday became the first Gen Z member-elect of Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives. As a candidate in a district that leans solidly Democratic, Frost’s victory over Republican Calvin Wimbish was called by US networks shortly after polls closed. “WE WON!!!!" tweeted an exuberant Frost. “We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, all of 25 years old, on Tuesday became the first Gen Z member-elect of Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives. As a candidate in a district that leans solidly Democratic, Frost’s victory over Republican Calvin Wimbish was called by US networks shortly after polls closed. “WE WON!!!!" tweeted an exuberant Frost. “We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."
In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? You’ve probably heard of the secretary of state in Washington, D.C., who is the federal official in charge of representing the nation overseas. But almost all states have their own secretary of state as well. Those offices have a wide range of duties, but in most states they also serve as the chief election officer. Voting is typically administered on the local level, by county or even city officers. But the rules for each states voting system are usually laid out by the secretary of state. That office also compiles results from local officials and certifies who has ultimately won elections.
In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? You’ve probably heard of the secretary of state in Washington, D.C., who is the federal official in charge of representing the nation overseas. But almost all states have their own secretary of state as well. Those offices have a wide range of duties, but in most states they also serve as the chief election officer. Voting is typically administered on the local level, by county or even city officers. But the rules for each states voting system are usually laid out by the secretary of state. That office also compiles results from local officials and certifies who has ultimately won elections.
In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? You’ve probably heard of the secretary of state in Washington, D.C., who is the federal official in charge of representing the nation overseas. But almost all states have their own secretary of state as well. Those offices have a wide range of duties, but in most states they also serve as the chief election officer. Voting is typically administered on the local level, by county or even city officers. But the rules for each states voting system are usually laid out by the secretary of state. That office also compiles results from local officials and certifies who has ultimately won elections.
More than 4 in 10 of voters in Pennsylvania approve of the way US President Joe Biden is handling his job, but a majority disapprove of the president, who was born and raised in Scranton, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll conducted for CNN. Voters in the commonwealth did not have a high opinion of former President Donald Trump either. Just 4 in 10 had a favorable opinion, while nearly 6 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, just over half of Pennsylvania voters said Biden was not a factor in their vote. For those who said the president was a factor, more than 1 in 10 said they support him, while nearly a third said they oppose him.
More than 4 in 10 of voters in Pennsylvania approve of the way US President Joe Biden is handling his job, but a majority disapprove of the president, who was born and raised in Scranton, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll conducted for CNN. Voters in the commonwealth did not have a high opinion of former President Donald Trump either. Just 4 in 10 had a favorable opinion, while nearly 6 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, just over half of Pennsylvania voters said Biden was not a factor in their vote. For those who said the president was a factor, more than 1 in 10 said they support him, while nearly a third said they oppose him.
More than 4 in 10 of voters in Pennsylvania approve of the way US President Joe Biden is handling his job, but a majority disapprove of the president, who was born and raised in Scranton, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll conducted for CNN. Voters in the commonwealth did not have a high opinion of former President Donald Trump either. Just 4 in 10 had a favorable opinion, while nearly 6 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, just over half of Pennsylvania voters said Biden was not a factor in their vote. For those who said the president was a factor, more than 1 in 10 said they support him, while nearly a third said they oppose him.
More than 4 in 10 of voters in Pennsylvania approve of the way US President Joe Biden is handling his job, but a majority disapprove of the president, who was born and raised in Scranton, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll conducted for CNN. Voters in the commonwealth did not have a high opinion of former President Donald Trump either. Just 4 in 10 had a favorable opinion, while nearly 6 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, just over half of Pennsylvania voters said Biden was not a factor in their vote. For those who said the president was a factor, more than 1 in 10 said they support him, while nearly a third said they oppose him.
Republican John Boozman wins reelection to US Senate from Arkansas.
Democratic candidate Maura Healey has been elected the first open lesbian governor in the US as well as the first woman to lead Massachusetts. In 2014, Healey previously made history when she became the first LGBTQ+ elected to be a state’s attorney general.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, on Tuesday won reelection over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, network projections showed. ABC and CNN projected a win for the 44-year-old DeSantis, a rising star of America’s political right who is seen as a serious challenger to presumptive candidate former president Donald Trump to lead their party’s next charge at the White House.
Voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that’s expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote rigging, which quickly jumped from fringe sites popular with the far-right to mainstream platforms. It didn’t matter that local officials were quick to report the problem and debunk the theory. In Pennsylvania, election officials pushed back on baseless claims that delays in counting the vote equate to election fraud. But the conspiracy theory spread anyway, thanks in part to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and other prominent Republicans who have amplified the idea.
Several Republican senators easily won re-election on Tuesday in U.S. midterm elections that could usher in an era of divided government and scale back President Joe Biden’s power in Washington. With polls closed in six states, the initial results would not alter the balance of power in the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats currently control with a tie-breaking vote. Edison Research projected that incumbent Republican Senators Tim Scott in South Carolina and Todd Young in Indiana would win re-election. Fox News projected Republican Rand Paul would win re-election in Kentucky and Democrat Peter Welch would win an open Senate seat in Vermont. Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot.
US Midterm Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: A sharply polarized United States braced for a tense night of election results that will determine control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. With razor-thin margins in key races, a full picture may not be available for days or even weeks, setting the stage for acrimonious challenges.
A Republican victory could pave the way for a White House comeback bid by Donald Trump — who returned to his playbook of airing unfounded claims of fraud after a campaign fought largely over economic issues.
Biden, whose Democrats face a steep climb to hang on to the House of Representatives and Senate, has warned that Republicans pose a dire threat to democracy with more than half their candidates repeating Trump’s debunked claims of cheating in the 2020 election.
In his final pitch, Biden vowed that the Democrats would defend retirement, health care and the freedom to have an abortion, after a Supreme Court transformed by Trump rescinded the right to choose.
But the president’s party has traditionally lost seats in midterm elections and Biden’s favorability ratings are hovering in the low 40s, with Republicans hitting him hard over stubbornly high inflation as well as crime.
The first polls closed at 6:00 pm (2300 GMT) in Indiana and Kentucky, where Republican senators were expected to cruise to reelection.
All eyes will be on a handful of closely fought Senate races including in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Ohio, with a single seat enough to swing control of the Senate — now evenly divided and controlled by Democrats only through the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Casting his ballot in Florida, Trump again teased an expected announcement next week of a 2024 presidential run, telling reporters November 15 “will be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”
Read all the Latest News here