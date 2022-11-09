US Midterm Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Republicans Take Early Lead in Congress; Indian-American Becomes Maryland's Lieutenant Guv

In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? You’ve probably heard of the secretary of state in Washington, D.C., who is the federal official in charge of representing the nation overseas. But almost all states have their own secretary of state as well. Those offices have a wide range of duties, but in most states they also serve as the chief election officer. Voting is typically administered on the local level, by county or even city officers. But the rules for each states voting system are usually laid out by the secretary of state. That office also compiles results from local officials and certifies who has ultimately won elections.