US Midterm Election Results: Control of Congress Hangs in Balance; Biden's Confidence Grows as Trump Faces Blowback

US Midterm Election Results: The Control of the US Congress hung in the balance as ballot-counting dragged on and attention shifted to the next big election — the 2024 presidential race — and whether Americans could see a Joe Biden-Donald Trump re-match.

Republicans have secured at least 211 House of Representatives seats, Edison Research projected, just seven shy of the 218 needed to seize control from Democrats and put an end to President Joe Biden’s legislative ambitions.

The control of the Senate may come down to an early December runoff in the southern state of Georgia. Either party can win a majority by sweeping the races in Nevada and Arizona, where counting late-arriving ballots is expected to last several more days.

Biden celebrated what he said was the success of his Democratic Party in fending off a predicted Republican landslide in a stormy economic climate.

Here are the latest updates on the US midterm election results:

- It’s far from official but if recent statements are any indication, President Joe Biden is girding for a 2024 showdown with former opponent Donald Trump — a duel for which most Americans have little appetite.

- Biden who turns 80 this month and is already America’s oldest president, insisted he intends to run for a second term in 2024 despite calls by some members of the party for him to hand the reins over to a new generation of leaders.

- The powerful media empire of conservative billionaire Rupert Murdoch appeared to turn its back Thursday on Donald Trump, labeling the former US president a “loser" who shows “increasingly poor judgement" after the midterm elections. The Wall Street Journal, the flagship of Murdoch’s News Corp, declared in an editorial that “Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser," pointing to the party’s disappointing performance in Tuesday’s midterms.

- As ballots were tallied, Democrats expressed cautious optimism about both the Nevada and Arizona Senate races.

- In Nevada, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, the state attorney general, clung to a lead of less than 2 percentage points, but his advantage over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto has shrunk as ballots in populous Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, are counted.

- Arizona presented a mirror image: Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has seen his margin over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrow since Tuesday, though he still led by more than 5 percentage points.

