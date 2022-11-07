US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: Republicans Eye 'Red Wave'; Biden Says Democracy at Stake as Countdown for Polling Begins

By: News Desk
Edited By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 11:27 IST
Washington, United States
US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: US will vote on Tuesday to decide on the 435 seats in the House of Representatives alongside a third of the 100-member Senate. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Read More
Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president’s term — and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor. Biden’s Democrats are facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to Congress, after a race the president has cast as a “defining" moment for US democracy — though kitchen-table issues like inflation have largely dominated the campaign. Republicans are comfortably placed to snatch a House majority on Tuesday, and many Democrats fear the Senate also slipping away in a defeat that would see Biden’s foes in near total charge of legislation during his last two years in the White House.
The US President, who is arguably the most powerful elected political executive in the world, gets a reality check of where his government stands and what is the opinion of the people vis a vis the ruling government. The leaders, people and the world at large get to sense the mood of the electorates and also about the economic, political and social issues that concern the American people. That would turn the last two years of Biden’s first term into a dogfight and set the stage for a tense 2024 presidential election, with questions over whether Biden, who turns 80 this month, will want to run again. READ MORE
All signs point to Republicans making significant gains on Tuesday. But whether it’s a red ripple or a tsunami remains to be seen. Voters are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the direction of the country as inflation surges and political divisions explode. And history suggests that voters will take out their frustrations on the party in power. The party that occupies the White House has suffered significant losses in nearly every president’s first midterm election for more than a century. Exceptions were in 1934 during the Great Depression; in 1998 during the effort to impeach Bill Clinton; and in 2002 after the Sept. Democrats were initially hopeful that the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate abortion rights might be enough to disrupt historical trends.
After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them. The political environment has led to an unusually large playing field as emboldened Republicans press into Democratic strongholds like New York, California, New Mexico and Washington state.
Bullish Republicans promised to deliver a “wake-up call" to Joe Biden and retake Congress on Tuesday’s crucial midterm elections, as the US president’s Democrats insisted they were still in the fight with two days to go. More than 39 million people have voted early in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and key governorships — the first national election since a mob overran the Capitol. Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have been pulling out the stops to draw voters to the polls in Tuesday’s contest — which Biden says marks a defining moment for US democracy. READ MORE
Tens of millions of Americans have already cast early ballots, but bringing out the vote on Tuesday will likely prove decisive.
US midterm elections are typically seen as a referendum on the president in power, whose party tends to lose seats in Congress, particularly if — as with Biden — the president’s approval rating is under 50 percent.
Worryingly for Democrats, a new NBC News poll found that fully 72 percent of voters believed the country is headed in the wrong direction, to 21 percent who saw it as being on the right track.
President Joe Biden pulled out the stops to mobilize US voters in defense of democracy, hoping to counter a Republican “red wave” in this week’s midterms that could help set Donald Trump on a course back to the White House. “If you all show up and vote, democracy sustained, not a joke,” the 79-year-old told a rally in upstate New York — historically Democratic territory — with two days to go until Tuesday’s vote.
With the former president doubling down on voting conspiracy theories, and several candidates in his camp casting doubt on the upcoming midterm results, party chair Ronna McDaniel sought to assure voters that Republicans will accept the outcome — even if they lose.
Biden has repeatedly called out Trumpists’ growing embrace of election conspiracy theories as a cause for deep concern, warning at a rally in Philadelphia that “democracy is literally on the ballot” and calling it “a defining moment for the nation.”
But there is little indication that Biden’s dire warnings have turned the tables in his favor, with polls suggesting Democrats have struggled to convince voters on kitchen-table issues central to the election.
