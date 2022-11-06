US Midterm Elections: What's at Stake for Biden and Why Will the Polls be a Game Changer | Explained

The midterm elections in the United States come at a crucial point and could be the most consequential in years. The polls, which are scheduled for November 8, will be held to fill 435 House of Representative seats, 35 seats of the Senate and 36 Governorships and several other local government posts.

Though President Joe Biden insisted that Democrats will win the elections, initial surveys predicted a win for Republicans in Tuesday’s congressional election.

ELECTIONS AND CURRENT DIVISION

The Senate and the House of Representatives form the US Congress, which has always been bicameral.

Of the 535 members of the US Congress, all the seats of the House of Representatives are up for voting.

The members of the House are elected for a two-year term, while each Senator is elected for a term of six years. Each state elect two senators and therefore there are 100 seats in total in the senate.

The Democrats control the Congress, with 224 Democrats, 213 Republicans and 3 vacant seats. Nancy Pelosi, a lifelong Democrat, is the Speaker and the presiding officer of the House. While in the Senate, the house is divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the President of the Senate and has the casting vote, giving Democrats a majority in the Senate.

WHY MIDTERMS MATTER?

The US President, who is arguably the most powerful elected political executive in the world, gets a reality check of where his government stands and what is the opinion of the people vis a vis the ruling government.

The leaders, people and the world at large get to sense the mood of the electorates and also about the economic, political and social issues that concern the American people.

That would turn the last two years of Biden’s first term into a dogfight and set the stage for a tense 2024 presidential election, with questions over whether Biden, who turns 80 this month, will want to run again. It will be a referendum to the presidency and will signal the direction of future politics in the US.

WHICH ISSUES ARE AT STAKE?

While the issue of abortion and the right of women over their bodies is seen as a critical issue by the Democrats, other issues like crime and illegal immigration are seen as more important for Republican voters.

WHAT IF THE HOUSE FLIPS?

Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have held the majority since 2018, when they won control in then-President Donald Trump’s first midterm election. Republicans could take back the House if they net just five seats in dozens of competitive districts, and they are trying to win dozens.

History also gives Republicans reason for optimism. In the modern era, the party that’s held the White House has lost congressional seats in virtually every first-term president’s midterm election.

If Republicans win the House on Nov. 8, the GOP caucus will elect a new speaker and take power on Jan. 3, 2023. They will run every committee and decide what bills come to the House floor. They have every incentive to turn the rollout of Democrats’ achievements into a political disaster.

Senate seats with possibly the fiercest contests include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado.

WHAT WOULD A REPUBLICAN HOUSE LOOK LIKE?

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has already unveiled his “Commitment to America," a broad outline of economic, border security and other policies that the GOP would propose in the early days of the next Congress.

A return to Republican power in the House would be a victory for Trump, who has fought Democrat-led efforts to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The vast majority of Republicans who are expected to return to Washington next year, along with most of those hoping to win a first term, are loyal to Trump and have followed his example in their policies and positions.

Among those allies are far-right members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her committee assignments by Democrats because of her extreme rhetoric but would be part of a broad governing majority under a GOP House. Greene stood behind McCarthy as he introduced the “Commitment to America" in Pennsylvania last month.

WHAT WOULD A GOP HOUSE MEAN FOR BIDEN?

Democratic priorities like access to abortion, addressing climate change and stricter gun control would immediately be sidelined. And most, if not all, of President Joe Biden’s agenda would be effectively dead for the final two years of his term.

Still, nothing becomes law without Biden’s signature. Bills to fund the government, raise the debt ceiling and deal with military issues are necessary for government to function. Those bills are likely to become flashpoints in negotiations between the GOP, Democrats and the White House.

Biden, who served in the Senate for decades, has often touted his bipartisan credentials and said he wants to work with Republicans. But there would be little appetite for that in a GOP Congress that has made opposition to Biden its top priority.

WHAT ABOUT THE SENATE?

While the Senate could tilt either way after the midterm elections, the majority party is still likely to have the slimmest of margins. That means Biden will be able to find a bit more common ground there, no matter who is in charge. Much of Biden’s legislative achievements in office have been the byproduct of bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.

Still, a Republican-led Senate could pass bills sent over by a GOP House, putting political pressure on Biden. And the GOP would regain control of committees and, with it, the power to conduct investigations and oversight of the administration.

A Republican Senate could also make life difficult for Biden by blocking or delaying passage of the president’s judicial and executive branch nominees.

WHAT IF DEMOCRATS WIN?

If Democrats were to hold the Senate and Republicans win the House, the two chambers would be unlikely to find much common ground. But Republicans could try to win over Democratic Senate moderates on some legislation.

If Democrats were able to keep the House and the Senate, they would likely restart negotiations on some of Biden’s agenda items that were never passed, including his new package of social and economic programs that stalled amid internal Democratic disagreements.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

