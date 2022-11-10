US Mid-Term: Indian-American Nabeela Syed Makes History, Is Youngest Member of Illinois Assembly

A 23-year-old Indian-American Muslim woman scripted history as she became the youngest member to be elected to the Illinois General Assembly, flipping a Republican-held suburban district as results of the US midterm elections rolled in. Democrat Nabeela Syed defeated her Republican opponent and incumbent Chris Bos, receiving 52.3 per cent votes in the elections held at Illinois’s 51st district.

She shared the news on Twitter and said: “My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district. And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly." Syed had won the Democratic primary in June 2022 and has now managed to flip a Republican district against a fierce competitor such as Bos.

She said she will soon be sharing a thread to thank her voters and her team that made her win possible. Syed, who is a graduate of political science and business administration from University of California in Berkeley, also wrote a long note on social media platform, Instagram. She talked about her political journey and her experience while canvassing for the elections.

Syed, who is also the first South Asian in the state legislature, said she and her team engaged in conversations with people about real issues that were affecting their everyday lives. Talking to seniors about rising cost of prescription drugs; to working families about the growing burden of property taxes; to women on reproductive healthcare; and to parents about gun safety, Syed said she “knocked every door in this district".

“We won this race because the people of the 51st District want a representative who is ready to fight for them and their families. I knocked every door in this district. Tomorrow, I start knocking them again to thank them for placing their trust in me. I’m ready to get to work," she wrote on Instagram.

According to media reports, Syed was born and raised in Illinois, and also served as the president of a pro-bono consulting organisation that helped local businesses. As of now, she works for a non-profit engaged in mobilising voters, curbing sexual assault on college campuses, and enhancing gender equity, as per her official website.

Her website further states that Syed has served as a mentor for youth as a high school debate coach. She is also active in her religious community at the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs and is a strong advocate for promoting interfaith dialogue and empowering young Muslim women to lead, the website adds.

