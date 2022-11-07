US NSA Sullivan Spoke to Patrushev, Putin Aide Ushakov, to Reduce Risk of Escalation in Ukraine War

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and is in touch with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign-policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to reduce the risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks are also being held in order to dissuade Moscow from using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, American and allied officials told the WSJ.

The conversations have been going on for recent months. Tensions have been high between Washington and Moscow after reports revealed that the hotline between Russia and the US is now defunct, with both sides upset over each other’s actions.

The officials clarified that the communication has been made to reduce the risk of escalation of the conflict and to keep channels open. The communication was not made to discuss a settlement on the war in Ukraine.

The White House or the Kremlin have not made an official statement or made any public acknowledgement of the meetings.

The White House earlier also advocated keeping the channels of communication open to maintain some kind of communication with the Kremlin as the war continues. The talks happened despite punitive actions against Russia and the recent announcement of military aid for the Kyiv-regime led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There was no precise date or details on the number of calls.

The WSJ report outlined that Jake Sullivan is among those within the Biden administration who advocates ‘pushing for a line of communication with Russia.’

Some of his colleagues, however, feel it may not be a fruitful approach but experts speaking to WSJ highlighted the need of keeping lines of communication open between nuclear-armed countries.

Jake Sullivan, who was recently in Kyiv, also asked the Zelensky regime to publicly signal their willingness to resolve the conflict, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with the developments.

The officials said that they did not ask Ukraine to negotiate but rather show allies and the international community that they too want an end to the hostilities since it has affected the economy, energy markets and started a global food crisis.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu twice this year in a bid to stop escalating tensions. Austin and Shoigu spoke last in October and earlier spoke in May.

The report also said that US officials see Ushakov as a conduit to Russian President Putin but remain wary of Patrushev, who like Putin is a former KGB agent and shares similar suspicions against the US like his boss.

