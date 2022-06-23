Home » News » World » US President Biden 'Deeply Disappointed' With Court's Guns Ruling

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)
AFP
Washington // Updated: June 23, 2022, 22:39 IST

President Joe Biden said Thursday he is “deeply disappointed" with a Supreme Court ruling that expands the right to carry firearms in public across the United States.

“I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling," he said in a statement. “This ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all."

first published: June 23, 2022, 22:39 IST