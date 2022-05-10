US President Biden Says 'Discussing' End to China Trade Tariffs But 'No Decision' Yet

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is “discussing" lifting trade tariffs imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump on China, but that no decision has been reached.

“We’re discussing that right now," he told reporters, adding that “no decision has been made on it."

Biden is under pressure from some quarters to remove the tariffs in a bid to cut roaring US inflation by making imports cheaper. Trump imposed tariffs to punish allegedly unfair trade practices by China.

