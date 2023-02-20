US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Kyiv, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden delivered remarks and met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said, AP reported.

In a series of Tweets after the meeting, Biden reaffirmed US unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," he tweeted.

The President said when Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. “He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," he said.

Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure, Biden added.

Zelenskyy said Biden’s visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians.

Kira Rudik, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, said this is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine and confidence in our victory.

“A day that will go down in history: #US President @JoeBiden— in #Kyiv. This is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine and confidence in our victory," she tweeted.

On February 24 last year, Russian forces launch an offensive on major Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv.

Air Raid Sirens Heard in Kyiv during Biden Visit

Air raid sirens rang out on Monday during US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, AFP journalists saw.

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out, without causing any panic.

Biden’s First Visit to War Zone as President

According to AP, this is Biden’s maiden visit to a war zone as president. His recent predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, made surprise visits to Afghanistan and Iraq during their presidencies to meet with U.S. troops and those countries’ leaders.

Biden quietly departed from Joint Base Andrews near Washington shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, making a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before making his way into Ukraine.

Other western leaders have made the trip to Kyiv since the start of the war.

(With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters)

