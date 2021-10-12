Home / News / World /

US President Joe Biden to Meet Kenya President as War Roils Nearby Ethiopia
This will be US President Joe Biden's first bilateral talks as president with an African leader. (Image: AFP/File)

The talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and others involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region.

Associated Press
October 12, 2021

United States President Joe Biden is set to hold his first bilateral talks as president with an African leader on October 14, hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighbouring Ethiopia, according to the White House.

The Oval Office talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region if steps aren’t taken soon to wind down the 11-month-old war.

But the situation appears to have only worsened on the ground, with Tigray forces saying Ethiopia’s government has launched a long-threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end the war. A statement from the Tigray external affairs office earlier this week alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian regular and irregular fighters launched a coordinated assault on several fronts.

first published: October 12, 2021, 23:43 IST
Article