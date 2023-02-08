US President Joe Biden will address Americans on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech where he will appeal to them to unite against Republicans and build a blue-collar economy.

The excerpts of the speech from the White House were obtained by news agency AFP. Biden in his speech will say that American democracy is facing its “greatest threat since the Civil War" referring to the Republicans and Donald Trump fighting the 2024 elections.

“Or democracy remains unbowed and unbroken," Biden is expected to say, according to the report by AFP.

Joe Biden will try to convince Americans that his administration has made the economy stronger, decreased unemployment and tackled inflation but for many Americans economic anxiety and uncertainty still exists.

He will also try to convince them that America is rebuilding its manufacturing base and old industrial communities are regaining their pride. He will also try to sell to American voters that a ‘blue collar’ economic revival is on the horizon.

However, only 43% of Americans approve of the job his administration is doing and his ratings have plummeted. The only respite for Biden is the recent midterm elections where a so-called red wave with Republicans making major gains were avoided.

It is important to note that Republicans also have an upper hand over the Biden administration in the ongoing debt ceiling discussions. The Republicans, who control the US House of Representatives, have refused to extend the debt ceiling and Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are still discussing ways in which the procedure - usually a rubber stamp one - can be completed.

If Republicans remain adamantly opposed to raising the debt ceiling, the US may be pushed into a default.

The gun control debate in the United States is likely to be a part of Biden’s SOTU speech. The recent two mass shootings in California has led to the President calling for federal gun control legislation and a ban on high-powered assault-style rifles.

There are numerous obstacles to this, mostly from Republicans as they control the House of Representatives.

(this is a developing story)

