Home » News » World » US Pushes to Suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

US Pushes to Suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

A Ukrainian firefighter looks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A Ukrainian firefighter looks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Russia is in the second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council

Advertisement
Reuters
BUCHAREST // Updated: April 04, 2022, 20:19 IST

The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia is in the second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 04, 2022, 20:19 IST