US Records More than 600 Mass Shootings for Three Years Straight: Report

The United States saw more than 600 mass shootings for three years in a row, the Hill said in a report citing data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. The Gun Violence Archive’s (GVA) data shows that there have been 609 incidents in 2022 in which four or more people, barring the attacker, were shot. The data shows that the US could see at least 675 mass shootings by the end of this year.

There were 690 mass shootings across the US in 2021, up from 610 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.

Recent mass shootings at a gay club in Colorado Springs in Colorado and at a Walmart store in Virginia’s Chesapeake has forced the country once more to confront the controversy surrounding gun laws and gun control policies. In Colorado, five people were killed in the nightclub and in Virginia six people were killed in the Walmart mass shooting.

Researchers of the GVA told the Hill that the US is “three mass shootings away from 2022 being the second-highest yearly total" since it started recording data of mass shootings. On Thursday, the US was two shootings away from touching the grim landmark.

The recent death takes the total number of gun violence deaths in the US this year to 39,816. Most of the deaths - around 21,500 were suicides - and more than 18,000 of those deaths were homicides.

Following the incident in Colorado, the researchers from the GVA said they never logged a month of 60+ mass shootings before 2020. They said they recorded 60+ mass shootings five times in 2020, six times in 2021 and six times in 2020. They further added that the US has witnessed an average of 1.68 mass shootings per day so far this year.

The average mass shootings per day has been above 1 each year since 2019, with 1.9 mass shootings per day in 2021.

The US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is aiming to pass a bill to ban assault rifles during the upcoming session before the next Congress convenes. There are less chances that the bill will see the light of the day since many Republicans oppose such moves.

On Thanksgiving morning, the US President spoke to reporters about the week which saw three mass shootings and said it was “ridiculous" that red flag laws were not being enforced across the country.

Red Flag Laws allow officials to seize firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.

According to EveryStat, 40,620 people die by guns in an average year, a rate of 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people in the US.

