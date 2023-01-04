US Retail Pharmacies Can Now Sell Abortion Pills to Women with Prescription

The Biden administration has announced a new rule which will allow retail pharmacies to sell abortion pill mifepristone for the first time. In the United States, women and their carers can obtain mifepristone in person from a health provider.

Those wanting the drug will have to present a prescription in the pharmacy but patients can pick the pill from pharmacies or via mail order. This will expand women’s access to abortion by medication.

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, the demand for abortion pills have risen. Several states have banned or restricted access to abortion following the Supreme Court decision.

The Guttmacher Institute’s report accessed by news agency BBC said that half of US abortions are done by pills rather than surgery. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its website which now reflects that the drug ‘can be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber.’

American pharmaceutical companies Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro who make mifepristone said that they are aware of the recent developments.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in a statement called it “an important step." “Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug," the organisation said.

To induce medication abortion, Mifepristone is taken in combination with a second drug called misoprostol, within 10 to 12 weeks of pregnancy. Misoprostol can be easily obtained at pharmacies via prescription and is not a restricted drug, used for miscarriage management.

All kinds of pharmacies can apply for certification to distribute mifepristone which will allow them to service customers with a prescription from a certified prescriber. The BBC report said that drug chains CVS and Walgreens are reviewing the new requirements.

However, women in more than a dozen American states where abortion has been banned will need to travel to other states to obtain the pill as polarisation will influence pharmacist’s decision-making.

