US Says India Played Essential Role in Negotiating G20 Declaration

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the recently concluded G20 Summit in Indonesia.

Pierre applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today’s era must not be of war.

“India played an essential role in negotiating the summit’s declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today’s era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference, according to a report by PTI.

“Among other priorities addressed, we have a path forward to addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The US President Joe Biden returned from Indonesia on Thursday where he held several bilateral meetings including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also held the first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where both leaders discussed measures to revive bilateral ties as the relationship between both of these nations have deteriorated in recent years.

Jean-Pierre said Biden also spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the summit.

Biden said he is looking forward to India’s G20 Presidency. India will take over the presidency of G20 in December. G20 members said India’s presidency will be an important milestone in the history of the grouping, according to the report by PTI.

“Prime Minister Modi’s relationship was critical to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year. We look forward to that next meeting," Jean-Pierre further added.

During the closing session of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, PM Modi thanked his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for making the G20 summit a success.

In his speech PM Modi said: “India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

“The world is looking at G20 with hope. It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 Presidency.We will organise G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness," he further added.

