US Says Ready to Assist India, Pakistan in Resolving Bilateral Issues

US department of state spokesperson Ned Price said there should be constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan and such an approach would be better for the people of both countries.

“We would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. We think that is for the betterment of the Pakistani people, for the Indian people. There is much work that we can do together bilaterally," Ned Price said.

He further added that differences between India and Pakistan exist but they need to be addressed. “The United States stands ready to assist as a partner to both," Price said.

Price’s response came after reporters questioned him regarding the distasteful personal attacks that Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto made targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in November.

“The fact that we have partnerships with both countries makes us – of course leaves us not wanting to see a war of words between India and Pakistan," Price added.

“We have a global strategic partnership with India and a deep partnership with Pakistan. These relationships in our mind are not zero-sum. We don’t view them in relation to one another. Each of them is indispensable to us and to the promotion and the pursuit of the shared goals that we have with India, the shared goals that we have with Pakistan, the shared goals that all three of us share," Price said.

Price, speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the war in Ukraine, said the US welcomes PM Modi’s statements where he urged both parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy in order to end the war in Ukraine.

“The communique emanating from the G20 also had very similar language – I think a testament to the fact that this was language and this was a call that resonated in this country, in South Asia, in Europe, and around the world. The United States certainly welcomes it," Price said, referring to the draft communiqué rejecting the ‘era of war’ released at the end of the G20 summit, in whose framing India played an important role.

Price also reiterated that India has a strong relationship with Russia and the relationship developed because the US was not prepared to be a partner to India in a way that Russia was in the past. He said that equation has changed over the past few decades.

