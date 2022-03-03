Home » News » World » US Says Russia Blocks Independent News Outlets, Social Media

Local residents work among remains of a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, the State Department said.

Updated: March 03, 2022, 11:14 IST

The United States accused Russia on Wednesday of launching a “full war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.

Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, it added.

