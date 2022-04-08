Home » News » World » US Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as First Black Woman to Supreme Court

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on April 7. (Image: AFP)
AFP
Washington // Updated: April 08, 2022, 00:07 IST

The United States made history on Thursday as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

The upper chamber of Congress erupted in applause as the 51-year-old was approved by a vote of 53 to 47 that ensuring white men will not be the majority on the nation’s high court for the first time in 233 years.

