The United States on Friday said that it stands with India and its right to protect its sovereignty while responding to a query on China using a soldier who was involved in the Galwan clashes as a torchbearer.

“We have previously voiced our concerns of Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends, we stand with partners and allies, to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific," US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters inside the White House briefing room.

“When it comes to the broader issue of India-China border situation, we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the border disputes," he further added.

China chose People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier Qi Fabao as the final torchbearer for lighting the Olympics flame. He was among the soldiers who suffered serious injuries when Indian security personnel retaliated to fend off the PLA who were plotting an incursion in June 2020.

The move by China was seen by many in India as a provocation.

Meanwhile in the US, India’s case was further strengthened when Republican lawmaker from Florida Marco Rubio echoed similar concerns and called the move to use Fabao to provoke India. “Another outrageous example of the CCP’s flagrant politicisation of Beijing 2022. Their decision to choose a soldier who participated in a 2020 ambush against Indian troops as torchbearer is appalling and deliberately provocative," the senator said.

Senator Jim Risch also extended his support. Risch, who is a ranking member of the powerful US senate foreign relations committee, said that China indulged in a shameful act. “It’s shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who’s part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India," Risch said in a tweet.

While India has released the identities and figures of soldiers who were killed and injured in the Galwan clashes, China has been tightlipped about it. China only recently chose to use the incident as a means of spreading anti-India propaganda. Last year, China said that it will sell stones from Galwan Valley to its citizens as patriotic memorabilia.

