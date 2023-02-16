China on Wednesday claimed that the US high altitude balloons flew over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions worsening diplomatic frictions between the two countries.

Beijing also threatened it will take measures against US entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty, Reuters reported.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a tussle over aerial objects after the US military this month shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the coast of South Carolina. Beijing said it was a civilian research vehicle mistakenly blown off course and added that Washington had overreacted.

China said earlier this week that US balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since May 2022. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said US balloons made round-the-world flights.

“Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least 10 times over China’s territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces," Wang said.

The White House has disputed China’s allegations.

China further said US balloons were spotted over the highly securitised regions of Tibet and Xinjiang where Beijing is accused of extensive human rights abuses against the non-Han population.

It also accused Japan’s government of making “unfounded allegations" after the Japanese defence ministry to reanalyse sightings of unidentified aerial objects since November 2019. Japan had claimed that it “strongly suspects" that Chinese surveillance balloons had entered its territory at least three times since 2019.

Washington later added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing’s suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

“The U.S. has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions," Wang said on Wednesday.

“China is firmly opposed to this and will take countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security in accordance with the law," Wang said.

