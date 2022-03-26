US Targets Firms Aiding Russian Military, Experts Say Impact Could Be Immediate

The United States is targeting Russian companies and firms which goods and services for the military and intelligence services for the nation, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said in a report.

The report said that the US Treasury is imposing sanctions on Serniya Engineering, Sertal, AO NII-Vektor, Mikron and T-Platforms. Serniya Engineering and Sertal are both involved in production of equipment and technology for the Russian intelligence as well as the Russian military. Serniya Engineering works closely with Russian intelligence.

The sanctions will also hinder the process of domestic production computer chips and the financing and components. It will also freeze access to foreign-made computer chips.

Experts speaking to news agency the WSJ said that the impact of the sanctions could be immediate on the military as well as on the Russian economy. Justine Walker, who leads global sanctions and risk at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists told WSJ that microchips are ubiquitous to modern economies and are also needed in the energy, oil and aviation sectors.

AO NII-Vektor, a St. Petersburg-based software and communications technology company, which the US claims to have made the Liana constellation satellites, which Russia uses for radio and radar reconnaissance is also facing sanctions. Mikron is Russia’s largest chip maker and also faces sanctions.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) imposed sanctions on Kronstadt, which is the main manufacturer of drones for Russia. Kronstadt is the maker of Orion drones which are known for its use in the ongoing so-called Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

Another military expert and former Soviet officer Agil Rustamzade told Japanese news agency Asahi Shimbun that Russia risks facing fresh challenges within two weeks as it will be unable to import Taiwan-made GPS receivers.

Rustamzade pointed out that the Russian military, though powerful and despite making inroads through the north of Ukraine, has been unable to achieve its desired objectives. He believes that losing out on important Taiwanese GPS tech will further make them vulnerable. He also referred to the sanctions and said that the cost of war will outweigh the economic output of Russia, thus, turning people against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

