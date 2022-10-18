Home » News » World » US: Thieves Break into High-end Jewellery Shop, Loot Accessories Worth Over Half A Million Dollars | WATCH

US: Thieves Break into High-end Jewellery Shop, Loot Accessories Worth Over Half A Million Dollars | WATCH

In the clip, three men wearing black hoodies, masks and gloves are seen entering the shop by smashing the glass rood with a sledgehammer. They then break open the glass showcases and empty out the pricey items inside into black bags

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 21:00 IST

New York, United States

The robbers later fled the store on foot before jumping into a grey or silver sedan, NYPD said (Image: Twitter/NYPD)
The New York Police Department (NYPD) in the United States is on looked for a trio of robbers, who broke into a high-end jewellery store in the city’s Manhattan area and stole costly gems and watches estimated to be with over $500,000. The dramatic surveillance footage of the brazen heist shows thieves smash their way into the Cellini Jewellers on elite Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan around 3.30 am on Saturday.

Sharing the video clip of the robbery on Twitter, NYPD wrote: “WANTED for a Burglary@ 430 Park Avenue (Cellini Jewelers) @NYPDMTN #Manhattan on 10/15/22@ 3:33A.M., Once inside, the 3 individuals took high-end jewelry estimated value is over $500,000. Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?"

In the clip, three men wearing black hoodies, masks and gloves are seen entering the shop by smashing the glass doors with a sledgehammer. They then break open the glass showcases and empty out the pricey items inside into black bags.

“A full inventory of the items removed is pending at this time," the New York Post reported citing a statement by cops, which added that the estimated value of the items removed is “over $500,000."

The robbers later fled the store on foot before jumping into a grey or silver sedan, NYPD said.

As per reports, police have made no arrests in connection with the burglary as of Monday morning. The NYPD is now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

first published: October 18, 2022, 20:57 IST
last updated: October 18, 2022, 21:00 IST