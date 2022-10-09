US: Three Injured as Shots Fired Outside Ohio High School Football Stadium

At least three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game in United States’ Ohio on Friday.

Police said that the shots were fired behind the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo at about 9:30 PM during a game with Central Catholic High School, AP reported.

A Whitmer student and two other adults were wounded.

“Last night was a terrible and traumatic event," “Thankfully … all three victims sustained only minor injuries, and they will all be ok," Police Chief George Kral, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

According to eye witnesses, two people in black ski masks fired the shot and then drove away in a vehicle.

Till now, no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues. Police have said that the CCTV footage has been helpful in identifying a “potential target.

“There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to USD 5,000," the police said in a statement.

Kevin Parkins, Central Catholic High School’s head of school, said all junior varsity and freshman football games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled for now.

The Central Catholic student body will gather on Tuesday to “talk to them, support them, but also pray," Parkins said in a video statement, WTOL-TV reported.

“We have to continue to fight each and every day to make sure that our world, our country, our state, and our community here in Northwest Ohio understands how valuable life is," he said.

Advertisement

With inputs from agencies

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here