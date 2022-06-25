US, UK, Aus, Japan And New Zealand Launch PBP To Counter China In Pacific Region

In a bid to restore lost influence in the Pacific region, the US along with Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom this week launched an informal group to boost economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations.

The group Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) now will commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s influence as it increases its footprint in the region.

The Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Samoa have signed agreements with China which will allow Beijing to directly influence these island nations’ national security to infrastructure planning to varying degrees.

China is banking on the need of these Pacific island-nations to increase their foreign investment which the PBP members view as a tactic to corner them in a strategically important region.

“We will further elevate Pacific regionalism, with a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum at its center, as a vital pillar of the regional architecture and of our respective approaches in the region," the statement said.

“We will map existing projects and plan future ones, seeking to drive resources, remove duplication, and close gaps, which will avoid greater burdens and lost opportunities for Pacific governments and Pacific people," it further added.

The PBP was formed in consultation with France and also the European Union, both present in observing capacity.

“Our governments and Pacific Heads of Mission discussed diverse areas in which to deepen cooperation, including the climate crisis, connectivity and transportation, maritime security and protection, health, prosperity and education," the statement said.

It further added that the PBP is committed to continuing engagement with Pacific governments as well as with Pacific-led regional institutions, particularly the Pacific Islands Forum.

India Snubbed? French Appeasement?

The PBP membership includes Australia, Japan and New Zealand - rightly so, since these nations are at risk due to Chinese aggression and China in the past has taken steps to endanger Australia’s national security. Their aggressiveness has also impacted Japan.

The US, since it is the founding member of the PBP, guaranteed itself a seat at the Pacific table. There are, however, questions about the UK’s participation in the PBP as well as participation of the EU and France.

Questions are likely to arise that was the US and the UK appeasing France, which was miffed with the AUKUS grouping. There are also questions about why India - a partner in Quad with the US - left out.

India has historical ties with several Pacific-island countries. During the colonial era, the Britishers took many Indians to the region as indentured plantation laborers and a large number of them settled there.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government before China’s saber-rattling in the region saw the Pacific island-nations as allies with whom India could partner to strengthen each other’s economies.

The Forum for India and Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was established to boost ties between India and Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Also 40% of Fiji’s population is of Indian origin and more than 4,000 Indians reside in Fiji.

Issues related to climate change is a crucial area of common concern for both nations and India has extended help to these countries when they were hit by tropical cyclones.

India dispatched $3million to Fiji when Tropical Cyclone Winston hit the country, sent $1 million to rehabilitation efforts in Tonga after the Tropical Cyclone Gita caused massive destruction there and $200,000 to Vanuatu to rehabilitate those affected by volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Aside from this, India signed MoUs with Fiji, set up the Climate Early Warning Systems in seven nations and in international forums argued for the rights of the Pacific Islanders.

The decision to not invite India raises questions about the US’ dedication to thwarting Chinese aggression in the region. The reason for this could be that India is not accepting the stance the US wants its allies to take with respect to Russia.

But without India, the Partners in the Blue Pacific risks losing relevance in a region which Beijing is eyeing to build security perches to threaten Australia-US hegemony.

