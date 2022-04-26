US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus, is Asymptomatic: White House

United States vice-president Kamala Harris tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden, the White House said.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence," said Harris’ press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

“She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen said, adding that Harris would “return to the White House when she tests negative".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.