'USA a Failing Nation': Donald Trump Reacts as Biden's Democrats Maintain Senate Majority

Following a failed Republican sweep in the US midterm elections, former President Donald Trump called America a ‘failing nation’ and went on to say that the election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud.

The reaction came after President Joe Biden’s Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

Trump in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform criticised the election process in the two states.

“The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" Donald Trump wrote on his social media app.

“So in Maricopa County they’re at it again," Donald Trump wrote in another post.

He alleged that people were forced to wait for hours and get exhausted and couldn’t vote in Republican districts.

“Voting Machines in large numbers didn’t work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands," he further said.

Donald Trump called US a failing nation by saying, “RIGGED ELECTIONS, OPEN BORDERS = Third World Countries. The USA is a failing Nation!"

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Biden’s popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty “red wave" and capture the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Trump was omnipresent on the campaign trail, putting his thumb on key Republican primaries and holding rallies nationwide, during which he repeated his baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 race.

While more than 100 Republican candidates who challenged the 2020 presidential election results won their races, according to US media projections, some of Trump’s hand-picked candidates underperformed and the Republicans’ poor showing overall was a damaging political blow.

Trump is set to declare his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday — an announcement he had planned as a triumphant follow-on to an expected crushing election victory by the party he still dominates.

