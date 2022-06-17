USA Today Dismisses Reporter After Audit Finds She Fabricated Sources

American news outlet USA Today removed 23 news stories from its website on Thursday after an internal audit showed that breaking news reporter, Gabriela Miranda misattributed quotes and may have fabricated interviews and sources.

The reporter resigned from the newspaper. Her two notable stories which were removed were: “TikTok bans ‘milk crate challenge’ from its app, citing concerns over dangerous acts" (written in 2021) and “‘This is my land, I stay’: These Ukrainian women are among thousands choosing to fight, not flee" (written this year).

The investigation into Miranda’s work began after an ‘external correction request’ was lodged several weeks ago.

The audit later broadened to encompass all of her reporting where she covered trending topics and viral stories.

“The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others," the newspaper said.

“As a result, USA TODAY removed 23 articles from its website and other platforms for not meeting our editorial standards… Miranda has resigned as a reporter for USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network," the newspaper said in a statement.

Fabricating stories, sources, quotes and anecdotes are examples of journalistic malpractice.

The Washington Post in its report covering the USA Today dismissal of the reporter referred to the Janet Cooke story where the news outlet returned the 1981 Pulitzer Prize after Cooke admitted she fabricated a story about an 8-year-old heroin addict.

The New York Times dismissed Jayson Blair in 2003 after it was found that Blair made up events in stories published under his byline and plagiarized other reporters’ stories. USA Today reporter Jack Kelley resigned in 2004 also resigned under similar circumstances.

Most newspapers across the world dismiss their reporters and editors if they are found to have been involved in such malpractices.

“We strive to be accurate and factual in all our content and regret this situation. We will continue to reinforce and strengthen our reporting and editing diligence and processes," the newspaper said.

(with inputs from the Washington Post)

