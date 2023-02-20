Any acts of vandalism against any place of worship is completely unacceptable and Canada remains an inclusive place where people can practice their religion freely, Amanda Strohan, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to India, told CNN-News18.

Strohan’s remarks come after a series of vandalism incidents in Hindu temples across Canada were reported in recent months.

“Any act of vandalism against any place of worship is completely unacceptable and any type of incident like that must stop as we have consistently said," she told News18 on the question of the recent vandalism of temples in Canada.

“Canada remains a welcoming and inclusive place where people can practice their religion freely," she also said.

Advertisement

The remark comes a week after Ram Mandir was defaced by ‘Khalistani extremists’ with anti-India graffiti in Canada’s Mississauga. Earlier in January, a Hindu Temple in Brampton Canada was defaced with hate-filled messages directed towards India, causing an outrage among the Indian community.

“Canada has for a long had a thriving and a large Indian diaspora. We have 1.8 million people of Indian origin in Canada who have succeeded in all areas of our society and it remains a safe place and an inclusive place for people who live," she said.

The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner also responded to the question of whether the government will take any action against Khalistani referendum in Canada by saying that people are free to express their views as long as they do it lawfully.

“Canada’s long standing position is that we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. In Canada people are free to express their political views as long as they do so lawfully," Amanda Strohan said.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

Read all the Latest India News here