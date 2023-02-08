Home » News » World » Video Shows Russian Soldiers Dragging Body of Wounded Officer, Beating Him with Shovel: Report

Video Shows Russian Soldiers Dragging Body of Wounded Officer, Beating Him with Shovel: Report

The video showed four soldiers from Russia’s Wagner group carrying their colleague through a landscape of ruined houses, holding his arms and legs

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:18 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine releases video showing Russian soldiers allegedly dragging the body of badly wounded commander away from the battlefield and beating him violently. (Screengrab/The Guardian)
Ukraine releases video showing Russian soldiers allegedly dragging the body of badly wounded commander away from the battlefield and beating him violently. (Screengrab/The Guardian)

Ukraine released a video showing Russian soldiers allegedly dragging the body of a badly wounded commander away from the battlefield and beating him violently with shovels.

The video was captured by a Ukrainian drone near the eastern city of Bakhmut, where intense fighting has been raging for months, The Guardian reported.

The video showed four soldiers from Russia’s Wagner group carrying their colleague through a landscape of ruined houses, holding his arms and legs.

Then they dump him next to a barn and a second video showed the three men hitting them repeatedly with shovels, the report added. The fate of the injured commander is not clear.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The report comes amid reports of low morale among Russian mercenary units.

The report said that the Wagner troops are reportedly threatened with execution if they fail to advance and are mown down in large numbers and their corpses littering the frontlines.

The video was shot by a drone unit from the Seneka special platoon earlier this week and was released on Ukrainian social media channels on Monday.

Wagner mercenaries are taking part in Moscow’s offensive on Bakhmut, which Russia has been trying to capture for months, with heavy losses on both sides.

According to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian units were repelling repeated Russian attempts to encircle Bakhmut and breaking through Russian defences.

“We are countering them. I am grateful to every warrior who ensures counter-action with his resilience," he said in his nightly address.

Advertisement

Zelensky on Saturday vowed to fight for Bakhmut “as long as we can."

Bakhmut, which holds little strategic importance, has enormous symbolic value ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine on 24 February.

Ukraine has massively fortified the nearby cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, where the bulk of its eastern forces are concentrated.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 08, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 18:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: The Newlywed Couple Wear Manish Malhotra Outfits At Intimate Wedding In Jaisalmer

+40PHOTOS

Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Celebrities At Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Reception