Vladimir Putin Says Russia to Deploy Sarmat Nuclear Missiles This Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year.

The Sarmat — dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts — is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia’s next-generation missiles that Putin has described as “invincible". It is liquid-fueled missile and was first announced by Putin in 2018. The missiles were supposed to have been deployed last year.

According to Reuters, Putin has signalled he is ready to rip up the architecture of nuclear arms control - including the big powers’ moratorium on nuclear testing - unless the West backs off in Ukraine.

“We pay special attention, as before, to strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile system will be put on combat duty," he said in a video released by the Kremlin to mark the “Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Russia.

The address also comes a day before the first anniversary of Russia’s military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine.

Earlier reports said that the Sarmat missiles appears to have failed a test this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the report, saying it was “the prerogative of the defence ministry".

Putin has said the heavy Sarmat missile can hit any target on Earth and will make the Kremlin’s enemies “think twice".

During a state of the nation address on Tuesday, Putin said Russia will be suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with Washington.

But Moscow later said it would still comply with the treaty until it expires in early 2026.

Putin also said Russia would develop all parts of Russia’s conventional armed forces, improve training, add advanced equipment, bolster the arms industry and promote soldiers who had proven themselves in battle.

