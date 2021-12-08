Vladimir Putin Says Russia Will Continue US Dialogue, Send Proposals in a Week

Reuters
MOSCOW // Updated: December 08, 2021, 22:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier.
Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing was that there was a possibility to continue the dialogue. But he called suggestions that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine "provocative".
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
first published: December 08, 2021, 22:07 IST