Vladimir Putin 'Won't Survive Ukraine War', Senior Officials 'Discussing His Replacement': Report

Senior Russian officials are actively discussing President Vladimir Putin’s replacement, the Ukrainian chief of defence intelligence has said.

Major general Kyrylo Budanov claimed that Vladimir Putin is unlikely to last in office until the end of the Ukraine war, a report in The Mirror said.

The report added that discussions are underway for Putin to be removed from power. The claim comes as Russian forces continue to suffer setbacks with Ukraine’s forces pushing them back into the east.

“It’s unlikely that he survives it. And currently, there’s active discussions happening in Russia about who’d be there to replace him," Major general Kyrylo Budanov reportedly said.

As Russia continues to suffer setbacks in the battlefield in Ukraine, Major general Budanov said that Kyiv is aiming to recapture Kherson by the end of November adding that Ukraine would even attempt to take back Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Earlier this month, the former head of the UK’s secret intelligence service also said that Russian President Putin will be replaced “in due course" and most likely by someone even more extreme.

“He’s in danger of being outflanked by the very political constituency he created. The chauvinistic, nationalistic, arguably fascistic, right-wing that was his support base and is now castigating him for not going far and hard enough," Sir Alex Younger, who served as MI6 chief from 2014 and 2020, said during an interview.

The Russian leader has showed no sign of backpedalling on the eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine, and indeed painted the current situation as part of the decline of Western dominance in global affairs.

