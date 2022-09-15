Volodymyr Zelensky Involved in Car Accident Near Kyiv, 'No Serious Injuries' to Ukraine President

A car collided with the car carrying the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky early Thursday morning when his motorcade was passing through the capital city Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader was however not seriously injured in the accident, according to his spokesperson.

“A passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles in Kyiv. Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance," spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in a statement posted on Facebook early this morning.

“The president was examined by a doctor; no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident," Nikiforov added.

Zelensky – the man in the centre of Ukraine’s defence against Russia – however kept with the tradition of posting videos addressing the country and posted a video shortly after the accident. In his nightly address, Zelensky gave an update on the situation in Kharkiv and said he had just returned from the area adding that “almost the entire region is de-occupied" after a lightning counteroffensive to dislodge Russian troops.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers — the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible," Zelensky said.

His Kharkiv visit comes at a decisive moment for Ukraine in Russia’s six-month-old invasion of the country. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has expelled Moscow’s forces from parts of the east, challenging Vladimir Putin’s ambition to invade and capture the entire Donbas region of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky had on Wednesday promised “victory" on a visit to the strategic city of Izyum that was recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.

“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction — forward and towards victory," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

The Ukrainian leader, dressed in his iconic dark green sweatshirt was spotted taking selfies with soldiers and thanked troops at a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days, and also says it has clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.

(With inputs from AFP)

