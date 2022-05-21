Voters Oust Scott Morrison Government in Australian Election, Says Media

AFP
Australia // Updated: May 21, 2022, 18:14 IST
Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government, media projections showed, with about half of the ballots counted.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese is in a position to form a government, national broadcaster ABC said, though it was not yet clear if he would need to find allies to secure a majority.
