Voting On No-Trust Motion Against Imran Khan Could Be Delayed Until Next Month

The no-trust motion against Imran Khan could be delayed and be held next month, Pakistan-based news agency the Dawn reported. Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media on Sunday that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if the Pakistan national assembly speaker allowed its tabling on Monday.

The comments by the Pakistan cabinet minister shows that the government is seeking to buy more time in a bid to save the Imran Khan government from getting ousted. The rule states that once a no-trust or no-confidence motion is tabled then it ‘shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days.’

The opposition has criticised Asad Qaiser for acting in a partial manner and on behalf of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government. Jamhoori Watan Party leader and special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Shah­zain Bugti’s resignation also was detrimental to Imran Khan’s bid to remain in power.

Pakistan opposition leader of the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, is now expected to move the no-confidence motion on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile the opposition parties have found support from PTI’s allies. The Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam) (PML-Q) leaders have met with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and offered the position of Punjab province chief ministerial slot to the PML-Q.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that supporters of the PDM will take to the streets of Islamabad on Monday.

The Pakistan capital will now see two back-to-back mass protests held by the supporters of the government and the opposition with the police and security personnel remaining in an alert mode to prevent an outbreak of violence.

The opposition is also likely to protest inside the assembly as well.

The Imran Khan-government, in a bid to hold on to power, will also table the constitution amendment bill seeking the creation of the south Punjab province. The creation of this province was on PTI’s manifesto when it fought the elections and came to power. The most number of dissidents among the PTI and its allies are also from south Punjab.

