Wang Yi In Delhi, Meets NSA Ajit Doval, Union Minister Jaishankar | Top Developments

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi for a short visit on Friday. Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday morning and then held another meeting with Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar. Both meetings lasted for more than two hours. Here are the top developments from Friday’s meeting held between Wang Yi and Ajit Doval and later with Union minister S Jaishankar:

People familiar with the developments have told CNNNews18 and News18 that Doval stressed on the importance of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Ajit Doval pointed out that both nations can only work together if mutual trust exists and pointed out that it can only happen if early and complete disengagement in remaining friction points are sorted out. People familiar with the developments said that both agreed that interactions on diplomatic and military levels for restoration of peace and tranquillity need to continue. Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar expressed his displeasure regarding the statement made regarding Kashmir by Wang Yi earlier this week in Islamabad. Wang Yi also invited Ajit Doval to visit Beijing for the meeting of special representatives, to which the latter said that he would once the issues are resolved. The previous meeting was held in New Delhi in 2019. Doval also told Yi that the current situation between both neighbours is not in mutual interest. He said that maturity and sincerity should prevail. Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar also held a long meeting with Yi. Jaishankar pointed out that both leaders have been in touch and spoke to each other in Moscow and Dushanbe. He said their discussion then as well as today were centred around disengagement on the LAC. During the meeting, the disengagement process was discussed between both ministers. Jaishankar said that the discussion between him and Yi focused on expediting the process of disengagement. Jaishankar said that he conveyed that national sentiment and outlined that the 2020 clashes cannot be reconciled into a normal relationship. He told Wang Yi that mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest are the prerequisites for having a strong bilateral relation. Both ministers also exchanged their perspectives on international issues vis-a-vis the situation in Ukraine. Wang Yi, while speaking on Indian students studying in China, said that China will take a non-discriminatory approach towards students Both ministers also discussed the upcoming BRICS summit.

