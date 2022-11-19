Wanted Terrorist Rinda Hospitalised in Lahore After Drug Overdose, Condition Remains Critical

Wanted terrorist and gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda was admitted in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital due to overdose of drug, said top intelligence sources. He was later referred to CMH (military hospital) Lahore.

Source further informed that the condition of Rinda is critical at present. There is no information about his death so far from Pakistan or his family in Nanded.

Earlier, sources had told CNN-News18 that the gangster has been using his local network for sending drugs and weapons coming from Pakistan to different parts of India.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that Rinda is running a self-funded terror network, and with the sale of drugs, they fund the movement of weapons and activate local youth for the job.

