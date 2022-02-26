Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: 3 Children Among 198 Civilians Killed in 2 Days of Russian Invasion

Debris of a burning military truck is seen on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo)
Debris of a burning military truck is seen on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo)

At the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook.

Updated: February 26, 2022, 17:03 IST

Ukraine’s health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country. “Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook.

