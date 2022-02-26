War in Ukraine: 3 Children Among 198 Civilians Killed in 2 Days of Russian Invasion

AFP
Updated: February 26, 2022, 17:03 IST
Ukraine’s health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country. “Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook.
first published: February 26, 2022, 17:03 IST