War in Ukraine: At Least 7 Dead, 22 Injured in Mykolaiv Attack, Says President Zelensky

At least seven people were killed and 22 injured in a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

“As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelensky said in a video address to the Danish parliament.

