War in Ukraine: Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Official Says Enemy Aircraft Downed

Reuters
Moscow // Updated: February 25, 2022, 09:50 IST
Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.
It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.
A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: February 25, 2022, 09:50 IST