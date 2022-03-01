Indian Embassy In Kyiv Asks Stranded Indian Students, Citizens To Leave Capital City Urgently

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday asked Indian students and citizens to leave Kyiv immediately. It asked students and stranded citizens to take trains or other means of transportation.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian embassy in Kiev said in a tweet.

The Indian embassy last week urged unnecessary panicked movements towards the border without intimating officials present in the borders of nations in west and southwest of Ukraine. However, people familiar with the developments have told CNNNews18 that the directions were given after the situation in Kyiv slightly improved and the curfew was lifted temporarily. It asked stranded Indian students and citizens to reach the nation’s western borders.

India arranged several evacuation flights to bring back stranded citizens caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after the former declared a military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine.

A flight carrying more than 100 stranded Indian students and citizens landed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Another flight, the ninth one, will land in New Delhi from Budapest.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also sent Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen VK Singh who have stationed themselves in Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Slovenia and Poland respectively. These Union ministers will coordinate with officials present to bring back stranded Indians home.

