War in Ukraine: Iran Now Russia’s Top Military Service Provider, Claims US

The United States this week claimed that the relationship between Russia and Iran has become a complete defence partnership. US national security council spokesman John Kirby said Russia and Iran are giving each other an unprecedented level of military support.

Kirby claimed that Iran and Russia are considering joint production of lethal drones. Ukraine has accused Iran of supplying Shahed drones to Russia which the latter has used to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Iran denied accusations levelled against it but later said that it supplied drones to Russia before Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Kirby said a defence partnership between Iran and Russia where both will jointly produce drones will harm Ukraine and disturb peace in West Asia.

Kirby said that in return for drones, Russia plans to provide Iran with advanced military components which includes helicopters and air defence systems.

“Russia’s been using Iranian drones to strike energy infrastructure, depriving millions of Ukrainians of power, heat and critical services. People in Ukraine today are actually dying as a result of Iran’s actions," Kirby was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The BBC said that UK foreign secretary James Cleverly backed Kirby’s statement and said Tehran and Moscow engage in ‘sordid deals’, presiding over the transfer of hundreds of drones to Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that his forces were shooting down 10 Iranian drones per day and holds Tehran accountable for the deaths of at least eight people in October.

Russia is trying to get hold of more weapons as its stocks are reportedly getting depleted due to the ongoing military operation.

Australia also voiced its concern regarding the growing closeness between Tehran and Moscow. Foreign minister Penny Wong said such a relationship has the potential to destabilise global peace and security.

There have been reports of Iranian engineers visiting Crimea to train Russian soldiers on how to use the Iranian-made drones.

“We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it," Zelensky said earlier in November.

The Ukrainian President urged the international community to probe “the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes."

