War in Ukraine: Kyiv Says Using Artificial Intelligence, Social Media to Identify Slain Russians

Ukraine said Wednesday it is using artificial intelligence and social media to identify killed Russian troops in an effort to disprove Moscow’s claim its invasion is a limited military operation.

“Today, we are using artificial intelligence to search social networks for profiles of Russian soldiers based on images of their bodies to report their deaths to friends and relatives," Deputy Ukraine Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Facebook.

He also said the initiative aimed to “dispel the myth of a ‘special military operation’ in which ‘no conscripts take part’ and ‘nobody dies’."

Russia describes its invasion as a “special military operation" and only admitted more than a week into the attack that some conscripts were taking part in Ukraine.

“We are setting up an automatic call system to Russia to tell the truth about the Russian murderers in our house. We have all changed. We started doing things that we couldn’t even imagine a month ago," Fedorov added in his post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said Moscow would not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine and that only “professional" soldiers were taking part in the conflict.

