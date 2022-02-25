‘Can’t Destroy Our Character’: Zelensky Defiant As Russians Encircle Kyiv; NATO, US ‘Unreachable’

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Updates Day 2: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday lashed out at the west for their inability to help Ukrainians who are facing Russian aggression following orders from Russian president Putin to invade the country.

“It will not be possible to destroy our character. This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world’s most powerful forces are watching from afar. Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough," Ukrainian president was quoted as saying by news agency the Kyiv Indepedent.

Zelensky also highlighted that the ruling dispensation of Ukraine is in danger while highlighting that he is Russia’s ‘target number one’.

News agencies reported that Russian forces who entered Kherson raised Russian flags at an administrative building. Reports by news agencies Associated Press and the Kyiv Independent said that a bridge was destroyed to prevent Russian forces from entering Kyiv. A bridge across a river had been destroyed in the area of Ivankiv, about 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital to ensure that Russian aggression can be contained.

“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end hostilities and stop this invasion. The sooner the conversation begins, the smaller Russia’s losses will be," Zelensky further added.

Ukrainska Pravda intelligence officials familiar with the developments told the Ukraine-based news agency that Russia is going to make several plays to siege Kyiv. It said that Russian forces may intensify attacks across the border forcing troops to leave Kyiv.

East And West Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda intelligence officials also said that Russia may force the Ukrainian political establishment to sign a treaty and there is possibility that Ukraine could be divided like Germany pre-1990s into East Ukraine and West Ukraine.

The Ukraine intelligence officials said that Russia may organise arson and looting to create more panic and create ‘uncontrolled columns of refugees’ from Kyiv to block highways and hinder movement of Ukrainian troops. Earlier Zelensky said that Russian saboteurs have entered Kyiv and urged Kyivians to remain vigilant and follow martial law rules.

