Kyiv Prepares For Siege As Russian Missile Strikes, Attacks Intensify; 3 Injured

Russian Aggression Against Ukraine Latest Updates Day 2: Reports of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv on Friday have raised fears that Russia is close to laying siege to the Ukrainian capital. News agency AFP reported that there were loud explosions heard in Kyiv. Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said that Russia may have used cruise and ballistic missiles.

“Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Herashchenko said in a message on social media app Telegram.

Russian forces laid their sights on Kyiv since Thursday after strikes were launched on several Ukrainian cities following Putin’s televised speech where he announced military operation in Ukraine. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv’s Gostomel airport was captured by Russian soldiers, according to images shared by geopolitical and security analyst Michael Horowitz.

News18 could not independently verify the images shared but a report from news agency AFP also highlighted that Russian paratroopers wrested control of the airfield which lies on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.

The aircrafts and helicopters came from the northern border with Belarus.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that three people were injured in the missile strikes that hit Ukraine, according to news agency the Kyiv Independent. The news agency further added that buildings that were hit by the debris are on 7A Koshytsia Street and also shared images of the buildings on fire. The veracity of these images could not be verified independently by News18.

Ukraine’s political establishment slammed the attacks and said that such aggression can only earn hatred of Ukrainians - a claim Putin countered when he launched his invasion. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Russia harshly in the wake of the attacks. “Our capital was bombed at such a time and in such a way twice in history. Just like in 1941, now the attacker can only get the hatred of the people and nothing more," Podoliak was quoted as saying by news agency the Kyiv Independent.

Kuleba expressed confidence that Ukraine would emerge victorious from the Russian invasion. “Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere," Kuleba tweeted.

