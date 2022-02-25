Zelensky Says Ukraine Left Alone To Defend Itself, Former US, NATO Lawmakers Agree

War In Ukraine Day 2 Latest: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his dissatisfaction towards the US and his western allies on Friday claiming that Ukraine is left alone to fight the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian army lost Chernobyl to Russia late on Thursday and at least 130 Ukrainians were reported dead, according to a report by news agency AFP.

“We have been left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," Zelensky added. Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, including troops and civilians, died due to Russian aggression. More than 300 people were injured, the president further added.

It is probable that Zelensky was pleading to the west for sanctioning Russia from the SWIFT banking system which US says it did not do since there was no consensus or for more military support.

Zelensky said that he remains Russia’s target number one and maintained that he will remain in Ukraine with his family.

Zelensky’s concerns were echoed by some US lawmakers on Thursday who urged the Biden administration to help Ukraine with weapons along with announcing strict financial sanctions on Russia.

Retired United States Navy admiral James Stavridis, who also served as NATO chief, urged the Biden administration to bolster NATO’s strength in eastern Europe to thwart any further plans of Russian aggression. While speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, Stavridis urged theBiden administration and NATO to activate the NATO Response Force in order to prevent casualties in Ukraine and further increase their ability to mount a response.

Michael McFaul, former US envoy to Moscow, also while speaking to MSNBC said that he spoke to Ukrainians who are ready to defend the country but are short of items that are needed to mount a response. “One of my friends told me that they need knee pads. They said that there is a shortage of knee pads. They are going to need them when they will shoot at Russian soldiers in case of direct combat. We need to support them with these amenities be it knee pads or Javelin missiles," McFaul said.

Zelensky, who has been regularly addressing Ukrainians, also warned that Russian saboteurs have entered the capital Kyiv and urged people to remain vigil.

