War in Ukraine LIVE Updates: Ukraine’s president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day. “We have been left alone to defend our state,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Read More
The United States believes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is designed to decapitate Ukraine’s government and one of the three main axes of assault is directed at the capital Kyiv, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday. After President Vladimir Putin declared war in a pre-dawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the morning in Kyiv, a city of 3 million people.
The assault brought a calamitous end to weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war, their worst fears about Putin’s ambitions realized. “The indications we’ve seen thus far, in just these first, not even 12 hours, are in keeping with our assessment earlier, that would be his goal: to decapitate this government," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
We will continue to work with our Allies and our partners around the world. We are unified in our position on this and in our reaction to this unjustified, unprovoked attack on Ukraine: US Vice President Kamala Harris.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said any country that backed Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine would be “stained by association," after China rejected calling Moscow’s move an invasion and instead urged all sides to exercise restraint. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow mounted an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House where he unveiled tough new sanctions on Russia coordinated with allies, said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions represented a dangerous moment for freedom around the world. “Putin will be a pariah on the international stage. Any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association," Biden said without naming China.
The US economy is healthy enough that interest rates should go from their current zero level to one percent by summer, and the first hike could be twice as big as normal, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday. However, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatening to drive up global commodity prices and disrupt the US recovery at a time of high inflation, Waller said the Fed may have to change its plans to end the easy money policies it put in place to support the economy as Covid-19 spread.
“I expect inflation to remain elevated and only show modest signs of deceleration over the next several months," Waller said in a speech at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “As a result, I believe appropriate interest rate policy brings the target range up to 1 to 1.25 percent early in the summer." With consumer prices last year having increased at the highest rate in decades, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at its meeting next month is expected to increase interest rates for the first time since slashing them to zero when the pandemic began.
CNN has reported that according to a person familiar with the call, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a conference call with US lawmakers that he believes the war will be a “bloody mess" for Russia, but that it could take some time. According to CNN, Blinken told lawmakers that this “will take a long time to play out." He told members that the length of the conflict is “largely dependent on the Ukrainian people." “Will they allow themselves to be subjected to a puppet government?" Blinken asked.
The UN Security Council will vote Friday on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demanding a withdrawal of its troops, a text doomed to fail due to Moscow’s veto, diplomatic sources said. The strongly worded text, proposed by the United States and Albania, hinges on chapter seven of the UN Charter, which allows for “action by air, sea, or land forces" to enforce international peace and security. But it will likely be dead on arrival because of Russia’s veto power as a permanent member of the council, diplomats said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a “return to the path of diplomacy" and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence between Russia and Ukraine, in a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday. He also raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine and told the Russian premier that India was attaching the highest priority in safely evacuating its citizens. READ MORE
President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia’s ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with a “sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union. But he held back from imposing sanctions on Putin himself and from disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, amid differences with Western allies over how far to go at this juncture and criticism from Republicans that he should have done more.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. “This is a premeditated attack," Biden told reporters at the White House. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday. “It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said.
“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said. Russian troops took over the power plant while Ukrainian forces battled them on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Some Russian military massed in the Chernobyl “exclusion zone" before crossing into Ukraine early on Thursday, a Russian security source said.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still unresolved “consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected U.N. Security Council vote.
Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China’s growing power.
India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.
The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior U.S. administration official said.
Ukraine’s president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day. “We have been left alone to defend our state," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.
Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday. Another 316 had been wounded, he said.
Zelensky also said that Russian “sabotage groups" had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city’s citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew. The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as “target number one". “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state," Zelensky said.
Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday. Another 316 had been wounded, he said.
Zelensky also said that Russian “sabotage groups” had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city’s citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew. The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as “target number one”. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state,” Zelensky said.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still unresolved “consultations” with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected U.N. Security Council vote.
Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China’s growing power.
India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.
The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior U.S. administration official said.
Russia is expected to veto the step, but Washington sees the vote as a chance to try and isolate Moscow, seeking at least 13 votes in favor and an abstention by Russia’s partner – China.
Biden said Putin would be a pariah on the international stage as a result of his attack on Ukraine and “any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association.”
Asked if India was fully in sync with the United States, he said: “We’re in consultation with India today. We haven’t resolved that completely.”
In a statement, the U.S. State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday and “stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire.”
In a tweet, Jaishankar said he discussed the implications of developments in Ukraine with Blinken, without disclosing further details about the call.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.