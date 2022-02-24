Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: More Than 40 Ukraine Soldiers, Nearly 10 Civilians Killed, Says Presidency

A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Mary Ostrovska via AP)
"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

AFP
Kyiv // Updated: February 24, 2022, 16:01 IST

“I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

