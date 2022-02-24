War in Ukraine: More Than 40 Ukraine Soldiers, Nearly 10 Civilians Killed, Says Presidency

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

“I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

