War in Ukraine: NATO Deploys Response Units to Bolster Defences on Eastern Flank

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance is bolstering its defences with troops and air power on its eastern flank in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said allies had activated defence plans and “as a result … are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force on land, at sea and in the air", including thousands more troops and over 100 jets put on high alert in 30 locations, he said.

