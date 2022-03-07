PM Modi Speaks To Zelensky, Appreciates Diplomatic Efforts Undertaken By Russia, Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. People familiar with the developments said that the phone call lasted for at least 35 minutes. People familiar with the developments also told CNNNews18 that PM Modi appreciated that both nations are engaging in direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to meet on Monday for negotiations. This is the third round of discussions which is being held between both nations.

He also thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for the help extended by the Ukrainian government in evacuating Indians from Ukraine. He sought continued support from Zelensky in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

India abstained from voting in the resolution which called for a debate on the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Several experts felt that by abstaining India chose to steer clear from choosing sides but India has strategic interests on both sides due to historic as well as defence ties with Russia while Chinese aggression in south China sea and eastern Ladakh also requires India to maintain ties with its western allies.

PM Modi spoke to both leaders last month as well. He urged both leaders to reduce hostilities and expressed deep concern regarding the recent developments in Ukraine. He conveyed that India expects that the issues will be resolved via dialogue and hostilities will cease.

The Russian defence ministry said that it will reopen humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens stuck in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol. It earlier opened such corridors over the weekend as well to evacuate citizens but both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations owing to which both sides claimed that attempts to safely evacuate citizens were halted. Cities of Chernihiv and Mykolayiv have reported a surge in hostilities while in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk an oil depot caught fire due to a blast. The United Nations said that more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russian military operation in Ukraine.

